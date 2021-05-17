Oodua Youth Coalition urges Buhari to address Nigerians

President of the coalition, Mr Tayo Oluyi, stated this at a news conference on Monday in Akure.

According to Oluyi, to return peace and stability to the country, it is imperative for the president to address fellow countrymen on ways out of the pervading insecurity.

He also urged the president to organise a national conference, place ban on open grazing and make necessary legislations to ensure restructuring of the country.

Oluyi expressed the coalition's support the Southern Governors' Forum on their resolutions during their meeting held in Asaba, Delta recently.

He said that the group would continue to defend and promote the interest of Yorubaland as an entity of the Nigerian state.

"We are here today to openly and formally declare our support for the Southern governors, who met recently in Asaba, Delta.

"We are also here to reel out possible and practicable solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting some states, particularly the 17 states that make up the Southern part of the country.

"Chapter two of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states that the primary responsibility of a government shall be to see to the welfare and safety of lives and property of her citizens.

"This was why, on May 11, 13 governors and two deputy governors, representing their states, converged on Asaba, with the sole aim of finding lasting solutions to the problems facing the Southern part of the country.

"Governors of Ondo, Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun were presented at the meeting, at the end of which Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who chaired it, read out the 12-point communiqué issued by the governors.

"The most important of their resolutions were the outright ban on open grazing, the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the state of the nation, convocation of a national dialogue by the federal government and restructuring of the country.