Onyeka Onwenu left us with her ‘One Love Keep Us Together’ song - Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Onyeka Onwenu died on Tuesday after performing at a birthday party in Lagos.

Onyeka Onwenu left us with her 'One Love Keep Us Together' song - Peter Obi
Onyeka Onwenu left us with her ‘One Love Keep Us Together’ song - Peter Obi

Reacting to the death of the legendary musical icon via his X handle, Obi narrated the situation surrounding Onwenu’s death.

“I watched as doctors battled to save her life in vain yesterday after her elegant performance on stage.

“Yesterday provided a totally devastating moment for me as I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be etched in my memory.

“I was present at the event where the iconic song star, Onyeka Onwenu performed a couple of her songs ending up with her famous song, ‘One Love Keep Us Together’.

“It was a beautiful performance, but little did we know it would be her final bow.

“Just about a few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.

”I followed her to the hospital, I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life doing everything possible to bring her back to life but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone.”

Obi said in spite of the medical practitioners’ valiant efforts, Onwenu sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.

“My heart goes out to her children, family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

“May we find the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Onyeka Onwenu was a national treasure, a shining star who inspired generations with her music, activism, and strong dedication to the arts.

“Her passing is a tremendous loss for the entire nation, and she will be deeply missed.

“I want to thank everyone who accompanied her to the hospital yesterday. Special thanks to Mr and Mrs John Momoh, Mr and Mrs Okonkwo and Mr Okpara, who were with her during her last moments.

“Governor Alex Otti joined in also and Mr Femi Ajayi, who equally returned to the hospital this morning when we had to finalise everything about her passing.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her legacy continue to inspire and unite us all.

“My condolences to her family, the entertainment industry, and the nation at large. May we find solace in the memories we shared with her and the impact she had on our lives,” he said.

