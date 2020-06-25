The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyeama in a series of tweet on his handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said that the Nigerians have already departed the O.R. Tambo Internatiinal Airport in Johannesburg.

The evacueees who are returning onboard AirPeace, are to first arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos, the tweet said.

“Evacuation Update: @flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers,” it said.