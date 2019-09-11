Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the ministerial meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of States and Governments Summit on the fight against terrorism.

Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, the ministry’s spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said the meeting will hold on Sept. 12, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

According to Nwoye, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments part of the summit on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Ministerial meeting is expected to deliberate on the Action Plan on Counter Terrorism in ECOWAS member nations.

Nwonye said that the summit would have as theme: “Fight Against Terrorism.“The spokesperson

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the ECOWAS Heads of States and Governments are meeting on counter terrorism in an effort to intensify action against the global threat.

The meeting is part of a multi-level preparatory process to involve all levels and sectors of the society in the fight against terrorism and communal clashes among the ECOWAS countries.

The plan was developed during the meeting of the sub-region’s Chiefs of Defence Staff and Chiefs of Security and Intelligence Services on counter-terrorism in August in Niamey, Niger Republic.