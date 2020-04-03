Following the evacuation of 637 Europeans from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin on Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in Africa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said there’s no cause for alarm.

Onyeama said there’s no hidden agenda behind some countries' evacuation of their citizens from Nigeria.

The minister said this during the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday, April 3, 2020, The Cable reports.

Onyeama was reported to have disclosed this after a journalist asked him if the evacuation was an indictment on Nigeria’s health system.

He said those who left Nigeria did so to make use of a system that they are familiar with, should the need arise.

He also said that the diplomatic staff of most of the countries are still in Nigeria, adding that they have no plan of leaving the country.

He said, “It is basically a case where people are more familiar with the health system in their various countries and so prefer to go to the various countries so in the event that they might have to be confined, they would be in more familiar surroundings and they would also have access to medical practitioners and facilities that they are used to.

“So, that is the reason. And you will find that a large number of those countries evacuating citizens, that their heads of mission and ambassadors and other staff are still here in Nigeria and there are no plans of leaving.”