President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated his new cabinet with majority of the re-appointed members of his first term cabinet retaining their posts.

Some other members of the old team who returned either had their jobs trimmed or got a raise in their responsibilities.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed returns to the Ministry of Information and Culture as Dr Ogbonnaya Onu returns to the Ministry of Science and Technology but unlike Mohammed, Onu is to be assisted by a Minister of State, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi.

Others who retained their positions are Alhaji Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory) Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Chris Ngige Labour and Employment), Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs).

Alhaji Hadi Sirika, takes full charge as Minister of Aviation, while Mr Chibuike Amaechi is in-charge of Minister of Aviation in the Ministry of Transportation without the Aviation segment.

Malam Suleiman Adamu returns to the Ministry of Water Resources, while Zainab Ahmed is back to the Ministry of Finance.

Abubakar Malami retains his post as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation and Mr Babatunde Fashola keeps the Ministry of Works and Housing without the Power segment.

Dr Ikechukwu Ogah, a fresh hand, is Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development; Godswill Akpabio (Minister of Niger Delta Affairs) and Mr Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs.

Mr Sabo Nanono is the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources; retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Minister of Defence) and Ramatu Tijjani (Minister of State, FCT.)

Mr. Muhammad Mahmud is Minister of Environment; Sharon Ikeazor (Minister of State, Environment) and Amb. Maryam Katagum is the Minister of State, Trade

Mr Timipre Sylva is the Minister of State, Petroleum, Mr George Akume is the Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs, while Mustapha Baba Shehuri is Minister of State, Agriculture and Natural Resources.