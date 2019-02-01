The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Friday in Abuja, inaugurated a seven-man Inter-Ministerial Committee to drive the process of sending a bill on Executive Order 5 to the National Assembly.

Onu told the Committee to make useful recommendations and get the draft bill ready within three weeks.

The minister said that the Committee was to expedite the process of sending the document as a bill to the National Assembly for deliberations and subsequent assent by the President.

According to him, the Executive Order No. 5 is the key to deploying science and technology for development.

The minister added that the presidential assent to the Bill would make it difficult for the decision to be altered.

He said the Executive Order 5 will empower Nigerians to use their talents and skills like never before. It will also enable Nigerians to depend on our natural resources.

The Executive Order will help us to be self-reliant, increase our GDP and stop the importation of undesirable goods.

Onu said that the people of the Democratic Republic of China celebrated 40 years of reforms, which pulled over 740 million of her citizens out of poverty in 2018.

He added that Japan took the same decision after the Second World War, while India and South Korea had similar path.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mrs Yvonne Odu-Thomas, assured the minister that the team would come out with a credible drafty bill that would be timely delivered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Contents in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology, was signed by the President on Feb. 2, 2018.

It was also was duly gazetted.