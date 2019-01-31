Mr Ibraheem Al-Hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations of the tribunal disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The tribunal had on Jan.28 adjourned proceedings indefinitely, pending the determination of an interlocutory appeal against it at the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court on Wednesday dismissed Onnoghen's motion to stay his trial indefinitely pending the determination of all the motions he had filed against the decision of the tribunal to try him.

Al-Hassan said the new date for the trial was sequel to the dismissal of the defendants application to halt his trial.

Following Court of Appeal ruling yesterday on the trial against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Onnoghen Walter, on alleged non declaration of assets, the tribunal hereby fixes Monday, 4th of February, 2019 for his trial, he said.

The decision was reached today sequel to a correspondent from Code of Conduct Bureau, applying for the resumption of trial of the case.