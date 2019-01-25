The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, is set to swear in members of the 2019 national assembly, governorship and state assembly election petition tribunals on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

This was disclosed by his spokesperson, Awusam Bassey, in a statement released on Friday, January 25, in reaction to rumours that Onnoghen had resigned as CJN.

Onnoghen is facing six charges of non and fraudulent declaration of assets relating to his failure to declare a series of bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies, as required by law.

The Federal Government's prosecution team has requested the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to give a temporary order compelling Onnoghen to step down.

In reaction to rumours that Onnoghen has stepped down, Bassey said he's still performing his duties.

"There is absolutely no truth in the rumours making the round that the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has resigned his office. It is fake news! The Hon CJN was in the office all through yesterday (Thursday) and sat in court," he said.

Onnoghen's CCT troubles

Onnoghen has refused to present himself in the dock before the Justice Danladi Umar-led CCT, with political implications attributed to his trial ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The CJN was absent at the second CCT hearing on Tuesday, January 22, the same way he shunned it on January 14.

Shortly after the first hearing, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the CCT to halt its arraignment of the CJN after ruling on two ex parte applications to stall the tribunal.

Justice N.E Maha ordered all concerned parties to maintain status quo until substantive hearing of the suits have taken place. The National Industrial Court has also made a similar ruling restraining the tribunal from going ahead with Onnoghen's trial pending the determination of suits on the subject matter.

However, during the resumption of the case at the CCT on January 22, the three-member panel voted to set aside the rulings, and then proceed with Onnoghen's trial.

Umar said the orders are not binding on the tribunal as it would mean obstructing it from carrying out its constitutional duties.

With the court's decision to proceed, Umar said the tribunal will entertain the preliminary application of the defence team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), to challenge its jurisdiction when the case resumes on January 28.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday, January 24, that the CCT should suspend Onnoghen's trial till the determination of appeals filed at the appellate court by the CJN.

Onnoghen argued before the court that the CCT arraignment is unconstitutional and lacking merit, and asked for it to be stopped.

The three-member panel of the court, led by Abdul Aboki, adjourned its main ruling on the appeals till January 30.