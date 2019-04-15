Onnoghen is facing six charges of non and fraudulent declaration of assets relating to his failure to declare a series of bank accounts, denominated in local and foreign currencies, as required by law.

CCT chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, announced the date for the judgement during the resumption of hearings on Monday, April 15 after both the defence and prosecution counsels adopted their final written addresses before the three-member panel.

The tribunal will also deliver two rulings earlier reserved on two applications by the defendant. One application challenges the tribunal's jurisdiction to entertain the case and the other requested that Umar recuse himself from the case.

While delivering his final address to the tribunal, defence counsel, Okon Nkanu Effiong (SAN), argued that the prosecution did not prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and asked the panel to dismiss the case. Prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN), however, urged the tribunal to return a guilty verdict on the accused based on the evidence presented.

President Muhammadu Buhari controversially suspended Onnoghen in January and inaugurated Justice Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN based on an order of the CCT, a move that attracted outrage from opposition parties and the international community.

Onnoghen turned in his resignation letter to President Buhari late on April 4, but this has not been confirmed by the presidency. The resignation came a day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) reportedly recommended his compulsory retirement due to alleged misconduct based on petitions filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

68-year-old Onnoghen was nominated as the Chief Justice by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as Acting President, in February 2017 and was sworn in on March 7, 2017.