The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of non-declaration of assets at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja.

The top judge entered his not guilty plea when he made an appearance in the dock before the three-member panel of the CCT on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The Justice Danladi Umar-led tribunal also granted Onnoghen bail on self-recognizance just two days after a bench warrant was issued against him for failing to appear before the court.

Since the case commenced at the CCT on January 14, 2019, Onnoghen refused to show up for hearings, leading Justice Umar to insist at the last hearing that he must appear to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

Even though Onnoghen has filed an application before the tribunal challenging its jurisdiction to try the case, Umar said it would not be entertained until after he has entered a plea.

Defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), applied for the tribunal to withdraw the arrest warrant due to Onnoghen's Friday appearance, an application that was granted by the tribunal on the condition that he continues to be present in court.

"The bench warrant earlier issued, since the defendant made himself available voluntarily without the execution of the bench warrant, the tribunal hereby set aside the warrant on the condition that the defendant must henceforth make himself available throughout the trial," Umar ruled.

Onnoghen stood in the dock throughout Friday's proceedings, turning down Umar's request to sit.

The tribunal adjourned the case till March 11 for hearing of all pending applications, including the challenging of the tribunal's jurisdiction to try the case.

President Muhammadu Buhari controversially suspended Onnoghen and inaugurated Justice Ibrahim Tanko as the acting CJN last month based on an order of the CCT, a move that attracted outrage from opposition parties and the international community.