Onnoghen: Ijaw Youths reportedly block East-West road, cause traffic gridlock

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has staged a protest over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, for failing to declare his assets as required by law.

According to Channels Television, the youths also blocked the East-West road, causing heavy traffic jam.

Onnoghen’s suspension has sparked a lot of reactions from members of the international community.

Also in Nigeria, the umbrella body of legal practitioners, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held a protest to condemn Buhari’s action on Monday, January 28, 2019.

The NBA also ordered its members to boycott courts for two days in protest of Onnoghen’s suspension.

Buhari acted legally

The Federal Government in an official statement is of the opinion that the President acted legally.

According to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, Onnoghen’s suspension is in line with the government zero tolerance for corruption.

Atiku reports Buhari

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on the international community to save Nigeria.

Atiku, who accused Buhari of constantly violating the constitution, also listed some alleged atrocities committed by the current administration in a letter which he wrote to Ambassadors of France, Germany, European Union, United States and the United Kingdom High Commissioner.

The PDP presidential candidate is the major contender for Nigeria’s number one job.

The presidential elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16, 2019.