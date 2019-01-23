Alhaji Aliyu Idris-Ibrahim, Council Chairman, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday said only corrupt Nigerians are jittery about Buhari’s victory in the forthcoming general elections.

The council boss said this during the presentation of certificates to contractors awarded infrastructure projects in Limancin Kona ward of Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community leaders in each unit were mobilised by the council to monitor the execution of the projects to ensure compliance to set standards.

NAN also reports that the exercise signaled the take-off of the projects by the contractors at respective units, while some of the projects are expected to be completed within two weeks.

Idris-Ibrahim said: “Victory for President Buhari in the forthcoming general elections is certain, however, only corrupt Nigerians are jittery about it.

“Buhari is a leader whose desire is to bring positive change in Nigeria, therefore, we have to collectively give him bloc votes to enable him actualise his dream of better life for Nigerians.

“We should also endeavour to give Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i bloc votes as well as all other flag-bearers of All Progressive Congress (APC) seeking election at all levels.

“We should ensure that we give all the candidates equal number of votes, if we give President Buhari 10,000 votes, please we should ensure that all other contestants get similar number of votes.” he said

The Chairman encouraged the people to conduct themselves during and after the general elections to facilitate hitch-free, peaceful and successful elections.

The APC Chairman, Zaria Local Government, Alhaji Abdu Ringo observed that no local council administration had ever awarded contracts of up to N1.1 billion in the area since 1999, until now.

Ringo, who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Musa-Bizara, said: “This is the first of its kind in the history of Zaria Local Government Area since 1999, where the council awarded contracts to the tune of N1.1 billion.

“If we want these projects to continue, we must support continuity of APC administration at all levels to gain more dividends of democracy.”

He said that if executing developmental projects is a yardstick for measuring performance, then, APC deserves a second tenure.

The party according to him, had performed beyond expectation, advising that people should not be deceived by those he described as `unpatriotic elements’.

“Those at the other side of the coin did not care about what will promote the image of Nigeria or what will bring succour to lives of the common man.

“President Buhari is one single individual politician who has neither foreign account nor house abroad, all he is after is how to move Nigeria forward and how the lives of the masses will be transformed,” he noted.

He advised the electorates to rally round Buhari, Gov. El-Rufa’i and other APC flag-bearers to enable them take Nigeria to next level of development.

In their separate responses, community leaders in various units commended the chairman for executing what they described as people oriented projects.

They pledged to give Buhari and APC all the necessary support to succeed in the general elections, to enable the party actualise its dream of transforming the entire nation.

NAN reports that the projects are: drilling and repairs of boreholes, construction of concrete drainage, channels and culverts, electrification and construction of blocks of classrooms in primary schools among others.