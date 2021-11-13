RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Only two out of every 100 inmates in Nigeria are women.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, wants Nigerian men to be as law-abiding as the women [NCS]
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, wants Nigerian men to be as law-abiding as the women [NCS]

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called on Nigerian men to be as law-abiding as women, based on the statistics of convicts and suspected criminals held in custodial centres nationwide.

Recommended articles

The former Osun State governor during a media briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021 expressed pleasure at the figures that suggest women contribute very little to the nation's crime burden.

Of Nigeria's current 69,680 people held in custodial centres, only 1,275 (1.8%) of them are women, according to statistics he announced at the Presidential Villa.

The ratio drops even further when narrowed down to convictions as only 256 (1.3%) of the 19,457 convicted people currently in custodial centres are women.

58 of those convicted women are on death row, and 1,019 of the total held still awaiting trial.

"Our women in Nigeria are fantastic law-abiding citizens. And I want to call on our brothers to emulate the women," Aregbesola said.

"Just look at these figures I've given you. I give kudos to Nigerian women for their comportment, attitude, and lawful standing in the country," the minister added later during his presentation.

72% of inmates currently held in custodial centres are awaiting trial, and Aregebesola assured Nigerians that the government is committed to ensuring congestion issues are managed efficiently.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

NCDC records 129 new cases of COVID-19 infections

NCDC records 129 new cases of COVID-19 infections

Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic'

Osinbajo: 'Strategic leadership helped Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic'

LASG, FAO sign $200,000 agreement on coconut development

LASG, FAO sign $200,000 agreement on coconut development

Oyo Govt prosecutes 60 for dumping refuse in unauthorised areas

Oyo Govt prosecutes 60 for dumping refuse in unauthorised areas

IPOB threatens to cripple Nigeria over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

IPOB threatens to cripple Nigeria over alleged bias in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

Aregbesola urges Nigerians to show compassion to war veterans

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly

Trending

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

A 10-year-old cholera patient receiving treatment at a centre in Kano [Hussein Amri/MSF]