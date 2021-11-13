Only 2% of prison inmates in Nigeria are women, and impressed Minister of Interior wants men to take note

The former Osun State governor during a media briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021 expressed pleasure at the figures that suggest women contribute very little to the nation's crime burden.

Of Nigeria's current 69,680 people held in custodial centres, only 1,275 (1.8%) of them are women, according to statistics he announced at the Presidential Villa.

The ratio drops even further when narrowed down to convictions as only 256 (1.3%) of the 19,457 convicted people currently in custodial centres are women.

58 of those convicted women are on death row, and 1,019 of the total held still awaiting trial.

"Our women in Nigeria are fantastic law-abiding citizens. And I want to call on our brothers to emulate the women," Aregbesola said.

"Just look at these figures I've given you. I give kudos to Nigerian women for their comportment, attitude, and lawful standing in the country," the minister added later during his presentation.