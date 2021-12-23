RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Only 1,000 people visited Ibadan Museum in 2021

Only 1,000 persons – researchers, students and pupils visited the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan in 2021.

The curator, Mr Sikiru Adedoyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan that the figure represented a 45 per cent increase over the number of people who visited in 2020.

“The rate at which visitors – pupils, students and researchers visited the museum in recent times has been encouraging compared to last year when we had COVID-19 and a lockdown.

“The visitors include a balance in gender, tribes and ages,’’ an elated Adedoyin said.

According to him, the improvement in the number of visitors in the current year is attributable to a number of factors including public awareness.

“The awareness resulted in more people coming to the museum to patronise our facilities.

“The minds of people are being disabused to correct the impact of aspersions in the past about the museum.

“The museum’s education unit has used its powerful strategies to change, reinforce and establish a useful paradigm shift in the society,’’ he said.

Adedoyin added that there was also increase in the acquisition of exhibits for display in the museum.

“In the outgoing year, we have had more inter-agency collaboration with stakeholders, sister agencies and ministries.

“The French and Australian ambassadors came visiting as heads of cultural delegations to Ibadan which is a plus for the museum’s profile,’’ he said.

The curator said the museum is open to all as part of measures to strength unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence between the people of Nigeria.

Adedoyin also told NAN that the museum would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders and organisations to improve itself and attract more visitors.

