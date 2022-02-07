Oniru stool: Aggrieved family reconciles with Oba Lawal

Babatunde-Dauda expressed the family’s readiness to withdraw all the cases challenging the emergence of the traditional ruler as the Oniru in the court.

He said that the family had come together to reconcile with the royal father and wish him well.

Babatunde-Dauda said that the decision was taken after observing the all-inclusive leadership style of Oba Lawal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this development is coming almost two years after the traditional ruler’s ascension to the throne of his forebearers as the 16th Oniru, on June 20, 2020.

NAN also reports that the Omowunmi family of Abisogun ruling house and other families had challenged Lawal, who is from Ewumi faction of the family in court over his eligibility to the throne.

Babatunde-Dauda said that the aggrieved family had claimed that their faction was more eligible to the stool, adding, however, that they had since changed their mind.

He said that the family was in the palace to make peace with the traditional ruler, wish him well and join hands with him to take Iru land to greater heights.

“We are ready to withdraw the case against the throne and we appeal to other aggrieved members to toe the same path.

“This is the first step in the reconciliation process. We are still coming back to finalise it in a big way. All members of the Omowunmi-Abisogun royal family are in support of Oba Lawal.

“We are ready to join hands with him for the good of Iru kingdom,” he stated.

Responding, the traditional ruler said that he had been operating an open and all-inclusive leadership in the kingdom since his ascension to the throne, adding that he was happy to receive the aggrieved members of the Abisogun family.

He said that that it was about time that all members of Abisogun royal family came together.

“I am here and I have come to stay. I will be here for a very long time, by the grace of God.

“All the resources needed to develop this kingdom, God will provide it. All we need is to come together to grow Iru land.

“We will set up committee to incorporate the new family members that have come to join us. We will give all rights and entitlements to the family as part of the royal Abisogun family to grow Iru land. I will give you all that you deserve.

“I am happy to receive the head of Kabiawu family branch of Abisogun ruling house, Alhaja Afusat Kabiawu, and other leaders and elders of Oniru in the royal family,” he said.

On her part, Kabiawu said that all the ruling houses were one united family, adding that there was no more disagreement over the stool.