A combined team of Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), on Monday, March 2, 2020, clamped down on traders at Oniru Market in the state.

Pulse gathered that the affected traders are those whose shops and business centres are on both sides of the Oniru Market road.

Traders stranded as Lagos government demolishes shops around new Oniru Market in Lekki area of the state. [Pulse]

A trader who doesn't want to be publicly named said the Lagos government clamped down on her and her colleagues despite paying the required fees.

She said, "A woman in charge of this place we are selling market, came to tell us that Taskforce are coming to destroy the places we trade, that we should pay N2,500, so we paid the money.

"Within some days, she came again and told us to pay N5,000, that they are requesting for 1 million, and they concluded at 600,000. So she came to count the shops, and say the money we will contribute is N5,000 each, which makes it 7,500 that we paid within a week. After that, we paid another 5,000, which makes it N12,500.

"She didn't tell us that these people are coming this morning to destroy our shops. They carted away our goods and took away our phones."

Another trader, who identified herself as Amaka, told Pulse that traders in the market pay exorbitantly to do business within the area.

Amaka said, "We pay N5,000 every month, N500 every Thursday of the week, N200 every day, and N25,000 every year as rent."

Another one of the traders whose shop was demolished lamented that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration is selfish, and doesn't prioritise the well-being of the masses.

When Pulse approached the Lagos government officials who were demolishing the shops and carting away goods belonging to the traders for comment, they declined to speak on the record.

A police officer who pleaded anonymity however said the demolition was because of the congestion in the area.