RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government declared in Kano on Thursday that various infrastructures it provided across the country justified its external borrowings.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola. [Twitter/@OrderPaper]
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola. [Twitter/@OrderPaper]

He said on-going projects across the country justified the borrowings, especially when compared with predecessor administrations done with borrowings.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been able to use the Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) for Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, he said.

“The Federal Government has delivered many roads across the six geopolitical zones,’’ the minister stressed.

Fashola assured that the President Buhari administration would complete all on-going projects before May 2023.

He noted that Kano State had been an example of impactful benefit of infrastructure provision.

“In 2022 our contactors were able to employ 1,421 people and they benefited from N45 billion supplies of diesel and sand among others,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State requested the extension of Federal Government’s intervention to cover the Kano northern bypass starting from Hadejia Road to Kudiawa, on the Kano-Daura road.

Ganduje commended the Federal Government for executing “gigantic projects’’ across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Gov Buni inaugurates Tinubu’s campaign office in Yobe

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

Police commission accuses IGP of bias, declares indefinite strike

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Nigeria produces second batch of locally made ballistic gunboats

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

Ongoing projects across Nigeria justifies Buhari's borrowings - Fashola

World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

World Bank renovates 550 schools in Kaduna – Official

Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London

Breaking: Obasanjo, Obi meet 'team Wike' in London

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto