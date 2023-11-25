One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

Egbetokun disclosed this on Friday during a one-day visit to the Kwara Command in Ilorin.

He acknowledged the shortage of manpower in the police force, saying that one policeman is currently doing the job of two policemen.

The IG-P however said the plan to increase the manpower would be gradual, saying that President Bola Tinubu recently approved yearly recruitment in the police force.

“We are paying attention to training; very soon, a programme is underway to ensure policemen undergo training once a year.

“Welfare will be improved, apart from salary increments particularly improvement on the pension scheme.

“My plan for the police pension scheme is to ensure that when you retire, you still get your salary,” he said.

On equipment, Egbetokun assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively would be provided.

He commended the operatives of the Kwara command for their sacrifices towards making the state peaceful.

Egbetokun said: “I am aware of the exploits of tactical units of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, and the arrests, convictions and recovery of arms recorded in the state.”