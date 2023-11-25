ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

News Agency Of Nigeria

On equipment, Egbetokun assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively would be provided.

Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]
Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

Egbetokun disclosed this on Friday during a one-day visit to the Kwara Command in Ilorin.

He acknowledged the shortage of manpower in the police force, saying that one policeman is currently doing the job of two policemen.

The IG-P however said the plan to increase the manpower would be gradual, saying that President Bola Tinubu recently approved yearly recruitment in the police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are paying attention to training; very soon, a programme is underway to ensure policemen undergo training once a year.

“Welfare will be improved, apart from salary increments particularly improvement on the pension scheme.

“My plan for the police pension scheme is to ensure that when you retire, you still get your salary,” he said.

On equipment, Egbetokun assured that all logistics needed by the police to do their job effectively would be provided.

He commended the operatives of the Kwara command for their sacrifices towards making the state peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun said: “I am aware of the exploits of tactical units of the Command, Divisional Police Officers, and the arrests, convictions and recovery of arms recorded in the state.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, requested for provision of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to enhance the operations of the command.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

NIN, BVN compulsory for Abuja C-of-O, existing landlords must comply - Wike

NIN, BVN compulsory for Abuja C-of-O, existing landlords must comply - Wike

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam [NAN]

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam