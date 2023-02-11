One killed at PDP’s rally in Jigawa – Police

Shiisu said that the deceased, who was identified as Abdullahi Isyaku, 37, was allegedly attacked when fighting erupted between PDP and APC supporters in Maigatari Local Government Area.

“On Friday, at about 6:20 p.m., while the PDP gubernatorial candidate was conducting campaign rally in Maigatari LGA, as they arrived at APC Secretariat, clash erupted between the supporters of the parties.

“And the Santuraki (Mustapha Sule Lamido) vanguard attacked one Abdullahi Isyaku aged 37 and a resident of Gangare quarters in Maigatari town,” Shiisu said.

Shiisu said that five persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

He, however, lamented that the deceased, who was earlier rushed to Gumel General Hospital, died while receiving treatment.