The Director -General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that two people were severely injured in the accident which occurred at 8:30am.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency’s officials had, however, removed the vehicles from the road to ease traffic.

According to him, a female adult lost her life to the accident, while a male adult and a child got injured.

A picture of accident scene at Otedola Bridge in Lagos on Thursday. [NAN]

He said that the corpse of a female adult had been taken to a mortuary, while the injured were being treated.

He said that the affected vehicles are a Volkswagen car marked AAA 722 FU, a Mazda bus marked KJA 581 XL and a tanker that had no number.