One dies as Lagos-Kano train derails in Kaduna

The narrow gauge train travelling from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, near Jaji in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing the train driver in the process.

Malam Abdullahi Alhaji, Public Relations Officer, Northern Regional District of the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC), Zaria, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Thursday.

According to Alhaji, Bala Kawu, the driver of the train, died during the incident as the cargo train was conveying soft drinks to Kano.

He said the incident happened as a result of vandalization of the slippers and other accessories of the rail track in the area.

Alhaji said rescue efforts are currently ongoing to recover the remains of the deceased to salvage the situation for the train to continue its journey to Kano.

