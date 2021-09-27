One dead, 2 injured as gunmen attack Kwara community

Afolabi said that the incident happened at night, on Sept. 25, during which two other persons sustained bullet wounds.

“On Sept. 26, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional office in the area, about an attack on their community by unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen were in their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community, which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager, by a stray bullet,” he said.

The spokesman said that the motive behind the attack had not been established, adding; “we have commenced further investigations.”