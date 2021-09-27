RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

One dead, 2 injured as gunmen attack Kwara community

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reported that some unidentified gunmen attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, killing a teenager.

This was contained in a press release signed by the command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, on Sunday.

Afolabi said that the incident happened at night, on Sept. 25, during which two other persons sustained bullet wounds.

“On Sept. 26, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional office in the area, about an attack on their community by unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen were in their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community, which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager, by a stray bullet,” he said.

The spokesman said that the motive behind the attack had not been established, adding; “we have commenced further investigations.”

He said that the command was working with the community’s leaders, in order to get to the roots of the matter, adding that additional security officers had been deployed around the community, to forestall another attack.

