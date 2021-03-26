The One-Day Governor of Lagos State, Miss Eniola Ajala, on Friday appealed to Gov. Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide more infrastructure in the state’s public schools.

Ajala made the appeal while holding extraordinary meeting with the Lagos State Executive Council at the Exco Chamber at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Being One-Day-Governor is an honour given to the winner of the New Era Spelling Bee Competition for public schools in Lagos, of which Miss Eniola Ajala won the 2018 edition.

She said there was need for infrastructure improvement, especially in the schools of all the winners of the competition, so as to create an ambience environment for learning.

Ajala, who was at the extraordinary meeting with her cabinet members, thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the honour bestowed on the winners of the Spelling Bee Competition.

She also commended the governor for the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of his administration and his efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, members of the Lagos state executive council are good products of quality education and policies in the state.

She enjoined students to be focused determined, prayerful and committed in order to overcome their challenges in life.

The One-Day-Governor, Ajala, is a student of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos Island, while her cabinet members included, Miss Grace Ikhariale of TinCan Island Senior High School, Tolu (Deputy Governor) and Miss Oluwatosin Akinbodewa of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Badagry (Speaker).

Other were Miss Eunice Adedotun of Agbde Senior School, Ikorodu (Commissioner for Education) and Master Ekene Ezeunala of Meiran Community High School (Chairman, House Committee on Education).

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu said his government was committed to quality education in the state, as education would continue to be a major stake on the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in order to improve the learning outcome of students in public schools.

He said his government would continue to improve on the ambience of learning in public schools to bring out the best in students across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the competition was about excellence and to encourage students and youth population in Lagos state.

The governor urged students in various schools in the state not to rest on their oars to be the best, to persevere and be committed to reach their goals and endeavours in life.

He applauded Ajala for demonstrating confidence, knowledge, eloquence and pride, while admonishing her and cabinet members to be steadfast and not allow the little feats to get to their heads.

Sanwo-Olu promised to fulfill the requests made by the One-Day-Governor, among which were rewards for teachers, principals and infrastructural improvement in schools.

He also commended the Ministry of Education, as well the Office of Quality Assurance in the ministry for their efforts and tenacity in improving the education sector.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated former First Lady and the founder of New Era foundation, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who is currently representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly for initiating the Spelling Bee Competition.

He said the competition which had started for the past 20 years was not about race nor tribe but an excellence platform available to students of public schools in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists at the event, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the winners of the Spelling Bee competition would be sponsored on a tour programme to Finland.

”Oluremi Tinubu, wife of a former governor of Lagos, Sen. Bola Tinubu, started the Spelling Bee Competition for public schools students and 20 years later, the programme still exists; that says a lot about Lagos State Government.

”To prepare for the Spelling Bee Competition takes a lot; it takes perseverance, hard work and consistency and that is what we expect our students to be able to do to prepare them for the future.

”It is good to know that all the winners of the One-Day-Governor and Spelling Bee Competition have succeeded in their various expected areas.

”We have people that are lawyers, Phd holders, doctors and professionals in other areas. We have those who are currently employed in Lagos State Government,” Seriki-Ayeni said.