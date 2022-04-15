Ondo workers donate 30 motorcycles to Amotekun Corps

Fabunmi noted that the gesture was part of the workers’ support for the state government in its efforts at fighting crime in the state.

He commended Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu for not using the Corps for political purpose since it was created two years ago.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Sunday Adeleye, said the donation was because the Corps had helped to reduce crimes across the state.

“It is a known fact that the security network was mainly created to secure lives and property in the state, and certainly not to witch hunt anyone.

“We felt as a union to do the little we can to assist Amotekun by way of tasking ourselves to purchase motorcycles, as this would go a along way for the officers to reach the far rural areas in the forests where vehicles cannot reach.

“It is no longer news that government is still owing us salaries and allowances but what is important is the security of lives and property in the state,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Union and Labour Matters, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, who received the motorcycles on behalf of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, commended the workers for the donation.

He said the motorcycles would be useful to track criminals, especially in the main forests across the state where vehicles could not reach.

The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said the donation would assist the Corps to do more in protecting the people of the state.

Adeleye asked for more support for the corps, saying the motorcycles will be distributed to all the eighteen local government areas.