The management directed all students to vacate the campus by 6pm on Sunday.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by Mr Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, the Acting Registrar of the institution.

The closure followed mounting tension over Saturday’s accident that led to the death of eight students of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a road mishap in front of the university had resulted in the deaths.

Students of the institution had since then taken to the streets to protest the killing of their colleagues in the accident.