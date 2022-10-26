RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo university lecturer wins $15,000 Swedish research grant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Maxwell Adeyemi, a lecturer in the Animal Production and Health Department of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has won an International Foundation for Science (IFS) research grant worth 15,000 U.S. dollars.

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology.
Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology.

Read Also

The IFS, won by the 35-year-old researcher, an indigene of Supare-Akoko was sponsored by the Government of Sweden for early career scholars.

Adeyemi, on his doctoral programme in Animal Science at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, focused his research work on the “Nutritive Evaluation of Cassava plant Meals as Diet in Life Cycle Feeding of Pigs”.

“The OAUSTECH academic was once a winner of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Phase II with which he funded his university education for three consecutive years (2010 – 2013).

“The animal scientist is also a winner of the CLIFF-GRADS Doctoral Fellowship, sponsored by the Government of New Zealand.

“The CLIFF-GRADS affords him a six-month stay in the Universidad Technologica Nacional (UTN), Argentina, where he will work on greenhouse gases mitigation strategies of the different diary productive systems of Argentina,Adeagbo said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, Vice-Chancellor, OAUSTECH, has congratulated the scholar and wished him a brilliant success in his research endeavours.

He further encouraged other staff members to emulate the young scholar and researcher.

NAN also reports that Adeyemi, who joined OAUSTECH as Assistant Lecturer in School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources on Nov. 1, 2018 is expected to commence the Swedish IFS research in mid-March 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

PDP denies appointing Bamaiyi as Presidential Campaign DG

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

Putin says Ukraine has lost its sovereignty to the U.S.

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Atiku apologised to me on WhatsApp, but he must make it public - Ortom

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Dettol, FG commemorate 2022 Global Handwashing Day, emphasise relevance of hand hygiene

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Court stops Kogi Govt from shutting down Dangote Cement, others

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

Group restates loyalty to APC as it received more defectors in Sokoto

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

INEC sanctions 23 registration officers over alleged unethical conduct

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Nigerian students push for Tinubu/Shettima presidency

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack