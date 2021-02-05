Odu said in a statement that the shortlisted candidates would resume work in the various public primary schools in the state in March

She stated that the process of perfecting their recruitment was at an advanced stage, adding that letters of appointment would be issued to them soon.

The chairman said the issue of inadequate teachers in public primary schools would soon become a thing of the past as the recruitment of the new teachers would improve learning in the schools.

“Any moment from March, letters of appointment will be issued to the new teachers and we will have more teachers in the system. We are on the final process,’’ she stated.

Odu stated also that the board planned to provide electronic learning tablets in public primary schools in the state.

She added that new buildings and renovated classrooms were being put in place to accommodate the influx of pupils.