Ondo State reschedules local government election to July 15

News Agency Of Nigeria

The election was postponed in line with the provisions of extant laws.

The election was earlier scheduled for February 17. The ODIEC Chairman, Joseph Aremo, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday in Akure.

According to him, the election was postponed in line with the provisions of extant laws.

We can’t conduct the election for ourselves, we will only conduct the election when parties comply with the guidelines and when we have valid nominations.

“We will conduct the election when parties and their candidates turn up for verification and other things that are required as specified in our guidelines and the enabling laws,” he said.

Aremo said that some of the provisions of the election guidelines had not been heeded. He said that the postponement was to ensure that the election would reflect the aspirations of the electorate.

“The commission, having met and appraised this situation, came up with the decision that the election is further re-scheduled.

“Election into the office of the chairman and councilors is to be conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

“With the new adjustment in the election timetable, political parties now have from Monday, May 13, to Monday, June 3, 2024, to conduct their primary election,” he stated.

According to him, the submission of forms and a list of candidates will close on Tuesday, June 1. He said that the submission would be followed by campaigns to start on Wednesday, June 5. He said that electioneering would close at midnight on July 11.

The ODIEC chairman said that the commission was ready to conduct a free, fair, and credible council election.

