Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this on Monday in Akure.

“The agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and union leaders in the state,” Ojogo said.

He said Akeredolu had last week approved that the outstanding allowances be paid following the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

“Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

“Some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions,” he added.

Ojogo also revealed that 30 per cent of consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance for Medical Health Workers were also paid.