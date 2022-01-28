Ondo records over 50 cases of Lassa fever in Jan.

He added that there was no casualty among the recorded cases.

”This is a season when there is a rise in cases of Lassa fever. It affects about four to five local government areas of Ondo state.

”So far in January, we have recorded over 50 cases. There is no casualty. The casualty we have was last year in December. Then, we had two deaths.

”We noticed a rise in December but we have already sent responses out.

“We are educating our people about preventions. Good hygiene is the hallmark and we are advising them against bush burning when rats can run into houses and so tell them about safekeeping of their food because this disease is spread by rats,” he said.

According to him, the state government is on top of the situation and currently running a programme tagged: Deratification’ saying the occurrence is already going down.

Speaking on the cocktail party, the commissioner appreciated NMA for the recognition, suggesting that the association should organise a forum quarterly for constant interactions to discuss the association and its members.

He commended Akeredolu for the appointment, saying that it was the first administration in the state that would have four of NMA’s members in the government.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, the Chairman of NMA in the state, explained that the party was organised in recognition of four members of the association.

Adegbehingbe noted that the occasion would afford doctors in the state to know each other, interact,dine and wine together for betterment of the association in the state.

She asked the members appointed to put doctors’ welfare and wellbeing as priority, promising that NMA would support them to succeed in their various positions.

The appointed members included: Dr Banji Ajaka -Commissioner for Health, Prof. Francis Faduyile – Special Adviser to the governor on Health Matters.

Others were: Dr Ajibayo Adeyeye, the Special Adviser to the governor on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters, and Dr Olusegun Ategbole, the Special Adviser to the governor on Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations.