RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, says the Ondo Sea Port is expected to play a role in contributing significantly to developing the state’s economy and its neighbouring states.

Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)
Gov Oyebanji (PremiumTimesNG)

Oyebanji who was represented by the Special Assistant (SA) to the governor on Budget and Planning, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo, said this at the ongoing Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS).

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is organised by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commision (NiDCOM) in partnership with Nigerian Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI).

The fifth edition of the NDIS holding at the Conference Center, Presidential Villa Abuja has as its theme: “Optimising Investment Opportunities for National Development “.

According to Oyenbaji, findings have shown that there is a positive relationship between seaport development and the growth and development of the local economy and neighboring communities.

“A significant ratio of Nigeria’s imports and exports rely on the maritime sector. Ports are the epicentre of the Blue Economy including transportation of humans and goods, export and import.

“Tourism and leisure, fishing, aquaculture, and more recent developments like offshore renewable energy, among others.

“Thus, Ondo Port is expected to play a role of utmost importance and contribute significantly to the development of the economy of Ondo state and neighbouring states such as Ekiti.

“As most (if not all of us) know, what is now referred to as Ekiti was part of the Ondo Province in Western Region of Nigeria.

“Ondo province would later become Ondo state in October 1976. 20 years down the line, precisely on Oct. 1, 1996, the modern Ekiti was formed out of Ondo state,” he said.

He further added that both states shared history and were economically and culturally closer than any of the 34 states of Nigeria.

“Hence, the establishment of a sea port in Ondo state will be of immense benefit to Ekiti . The importance of the proposed port becomes even clearer when one considers the fact that Ekiti is a landlocked state.

“Many investment potentials are expected to emerge and economic benefits are expected to be derived from the establishment of the Ondo seaport.”

He said the port would enable industrial outputs and agricultural produce in Ekiti to gain enhanced access to the international market and improve our ability to actively participate in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

“Thereby generating foreign exchange. The port will also improve the economics of production and distribution of corporations in Ondo state and Ekiti and the general well being of the people of our two states,” he said.

NAN also reports that the summit which stated on Nov. 15 will end on Nov. 17.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji

Ondo Port will play vital role in country’s economy- Gov. Oyebanji

2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation

2023: APC lauds Yari for grassroots mobilisation

C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities

C/River Govt announces ban on illegal mining activities

I won’t run my administration on religious bias — Tinubu

I won’t run my administration on religious bias — Tinubu

Centre highlights factors responsible for 92% learning deprivation rate in Nigeria

Centre highlights factors responsible for 92% learning deprivation rate in Nigeria

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Peter Obi's investments in Anambra worth next to nothing today - Soludo

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu