Ondo PDP chairman dies 43 days after his suspension as party leader
The State Working Committee of the PDP in Ondo suspended Adams last month over alleged anti-party activities.
According to ThePunch, Adams died in the early hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
Confirming the incident to the newspaper, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the party would soon make official communication to the media on the matter.
“Yes it is true but we will soon communicate you properly on the incident,” Peretei said.
