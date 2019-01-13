The Commandant of the corps in state,Mr Pedro Awili, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Akure.

Awili said the cases comprised vandalism/illegal,bunkering, rape/sexual assault,fraud, breach of agreement, among others.

He said that the command made a lot of arrests, prosecutions and got many convictions and also tried to change the behaviours and transformed criminal elements by sensitising them to the dangers of getting involved in criminal activities.

He said the few criminals who could not change their behaviours would sentto court and allow the law to take its course.

“Under the 2018 review, we have a recorded a total of 1,953 cases and they involved cases relating to the core mandate of the corps and some other cases relating to the secondary functions of the command.

“We recorded 27 cases of vandalism/ bunkering, 38 cases of critical infrastructure, 40 cases of rape/ sexual assault, 6 cases of illegal private guard operators, 212 cases of fraud/obtaining by false pretence and 35 cases of job racketeering.

“We also recorded 77 cases of malicious damage of farmland by herdsmen, 224 cases of juvenile delinquency/child neglect matters, 586 cases of breach of agreement/ trust and conflict matter and 21 cases of accident.

“So, far in the year 2018, we have well over 48 convicted cases,” the commandant said.

He said the command would consolidate on the successes it recorded in 2018.

Awili warned those intending to commit crime to desist to avoid being arrested.

” We hope to triple in whatever success we have recorded in the year 2018 especially in view of the fact that we are in an election year. So,is not going to be business as usual,” he said.