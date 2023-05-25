The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo makes ₦3.3bn monthly from IGR - Akeredolu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor appreciated the team from the London Academy Business School for sharing their knowledge and experience on international taxation with the trainees.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. [Channels TV]
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Akeredolu made this known on Thursday in Akure at the closing ceremony of a training for staff of the State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) on understanding principle of international taxation by the London Academy Business School.

Represented by the Head of Service (HoS), Pastor Kayode Ogundele, the governor said his administration placed special emphasis on public service advancement and improvement in the quality of staff, their training and promotions.

“I wish to state here, based on the information I received and approval given so far, that over 450 staff of this agency have participated in not less than four standard trainings with one specialised training in their various areas since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the beginning of my administration, I have placed a special emphasis on public service advancement and improvement in the quality of staff and their training and promotions.

“It gladdens my heart that we have improved our IGR systematically from the 700 million per month in 2017, when we came on board to an average of 3.3 billion per month in 2023,” he said

The governor appreciated the team from the London Academy Business School for sharing their knowledge and experience on international taxation with the trainees.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie, appreciated the governor for the trust, believe and regular training opportunities provided for the service.

Adegbie said the training and retraining of staff had been the springing board for better and improved performance for the service in revenue generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

We know that training them(staff) will impact on our revenue growth, so for this year, we decided that we should do something extraordinary.

“We were asked to go to London two years ago, with all the chairmen of International Revenue Service all over the country and the Chairman of the FIRS and we attended this same course.

“When we came back, we decided to approach Mr Governor that instead of Chairman and Director going for this training in London, why can’t we train the rest of our staff and he bought the idea and said, well, if the trainers can come to Nigeria, why not?

“I am happy to inform you that the 3 billion monthly IGR we promised Mr Governor to generate on monthly basis, we’ve been able to achieve it,” Adegbie added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari's appointees already switching allegiance to Tinubu - Garba Shehu

Buhari's appointees already switching allegiance to Tinubu - Garba Shehu

NSCDC licenses 44 new private guards companies

NSCDC licenses 44 new private guards companies

Fashola says Akure/Ado Ekiti road project will gulp over ₦90bn

Fashola says Akure/Ado Ekiti road project will gulp over ₦90bn

Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

Emir of Ilorin hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s emergence as NGF Chairman

NSCDC boss vows to discipline unruly officers

NSCDC boss vows to discipline unruly officers

Ohaneze congratulates Edwin Clark at 96

Ohaneze congratulates Edwin Clark at 96

FG begins school feeding programme in 599 primary schools in Bayelsa

FG begins school feeding programme in 599 primary schools in Bayelsa

GCON award humbling experience – Shettima

GCON award humbling experience – Shettima

Stop stealing public funds, invest in people - Kwankwaso tells politicians

Stop stealing public funds, invest in people - Kwankwaso tells politicians

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration