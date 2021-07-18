Ondo lawmakers congratulate Akeredolu on Governor of the Year Award

The legislators described the award as an honour well deserved considering the intimidating performance of Akeredolu since he assumed leadership of the sunshine state.

“Mr Governor you have left no one in doubt of your excellent and unprecedented landmark performance since you assumed office as governor of our darling sunshine state

“This award again is a testimony to your remarkable performance in office, which cuts across every sector of the state and we are proud to associate with you sir.

“This award and many others in the past are a pointer to your avowed commitment to excellent service delivery and your willingness to lift our sunshine state and place her on enviable pedestal among her equals.”

“Arakunrin as you are fondly called, we are proud to be co drivers with you in the voyage of redefining, repositioning and realising the Ondo State of our dream,” the statement read.