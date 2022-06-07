Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity

Yunkwap who spoke on Monday in Jos, during a press briefing with journalists lamented the nonchalant attitude of the government in bringing the perpetrators to book.

According to him: "For any government who cannot provide security for its people, it is indirectly telling them to defend themselves by whatever means they can.

"We are indeed tired of words, we want action and the urgent arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act. Our leaders must rise against just condemning this act by using the over used words like ``bring the perpetrators to book".

"Government must see the life of every Nigerian as very important, not minding where he or she comes from.