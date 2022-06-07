National President of the Council, Sir Henry Yunkwap, said this while the Laity was still grabbling with the gruesome murder of late Samuel Deborah who was killed by some heartless religious extremists in Sokoto State as the Church is faced with another killing of it members in St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, in Ondo State.
Ondo Killings: Govt is indirectly telling us to defend ourselves - Catholic Laity
Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has said the inactive response of the government in curtailing the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria is another way of the government telling Christians to defend themselves.
Yunkwap who spoke on Monday in Jos, during a press briefing with journalists lamented the nonchalant attitude of the government in bringing the perpetrators to book.
According to him: "For any government who cannot provide security for its people, it is indirectly telling them to defend themselves by whatever means they can.
"We are indeed tired of words, we want action and the urgent arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this evil act. Our leaders must rise against just condemning this act by using the over used words like ``bring the perpetrators to book".
"Government must see the life of every Nigerian as very important, not minding where he or she comes from.
"Whatever the victims want from the government now, is for their souls to rest in peace, with the assurance that their killers will be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the land", Yunkwap said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng