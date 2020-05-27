Akeredolu gave the directive in Akure on Wednesday during a press conference on update of coronavirus pandemic at the Government House.

He noted that Mosques and Churches in the state would be allowed to hold services on Friday and Sunday respectively.

According to him, the resumption will be guided and syndicated and if carefully managed, casualties on account of such could be easily avoided.

The governor disclosed that the decision was made with consultations and wide review with religious leaders and relevant stakeholders in the state.

He, however, said that other daily programmes within the week had not yet been approved for take-off.

“Religious leaders and administrators must ensure strict compliance with social and physical distancing in places of worship.

“Churches should not have more than three people on a pew while the equivalent applies to sitting position on mats in Mosques and other worship centres.

“Water, soap and hand sanitisers must be provided at all entrances, while worshippers must wash their hands.

“All worshippers and workers must wear face masks properly for the duration of the service.

He further stressed strict compliance with the directives, saying that that any worship centre that disregarded them would be closed down until COVID-19 is resolved.

The governor also said that another death occurred of four new positive cases, which brought the total positive case to 24 in the state.

“The fourth new case was presented to the General Hospital Igbara Oke as a regular patient of flu, fever, cough and other symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

“He died the same night he was brought to the hospital. The corpse, which tested positive for COVID-19, has been buried,” the governor said.