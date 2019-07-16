The Ondo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing support for its residents.

This was as it partnered Facebook via its partners, 360 media, to organise a capacity building youth training on digital marketing for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) owners in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training on “Social Media Marketing” was held on Tuesday in Akure.

NAN reports that participants at the event, mostly the youth were trained on the advantages of internet marketing through the social media to grow their businesses and achieve their dreams.

Mr Joel Ogunsola, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Innovation and Partnership, said that government decided to partner Facebook in order to provide small and medium scale entrepreneurs in the state the opportunity to expand their customer reach.

He said this was being done by projecting their message on global platforms like Facebook, whatsapp, instagram and many others, thereby promoting exposure.

“We decided to organise the programme to develop micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in Ondo state.

“We have a mandate within this mandate of developing and growing small and micro entrepreneurs.

“We have the incubation and acceleration programme, the enterprise development services, business support service programme and Ondo State employment trust programme.

“So, partnering Facebook and other social media is very strategic for us, this is a long term partnership that just begun today.

“The idea is to see small and medium enterprise owners in the state to actually grow their businesses using social media as a tool for the sale of the businesses.”

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyelogun, at the event advised the participants to make good use of what they learnt during the training.

Oloyelogun, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Festus Adefioye, thanked the government and Facebook for organising such event in the state.

“People believe you are a criminal when you carry a laptop not knowing that you can now transact billions of naira online.

“I thank the organisers, and to the participants, please don’t misuse this opportunities.

“At the end, there are more advantages than disadvantages, so, kindly take it seriously,” Adefioye said.