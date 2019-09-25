Mr Emmanuel Igbasan, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, disclosed this at Okitipupa Local Government Secretariat at a consultative meeting organised by his ministry with representatives of the four local governments.

Igbasan explained that 79 projects were completed in Okitipupa, 58 in Irele, 226 in ilaje and 112 projects in Ese-Odo.

“The projects include road construction and rehabilitation, rehabilitation and construction of non-functional boreholes, rehabilitation and construction of public primary schools, purchase and supply of ICT equipment, containerised bay toilets and health facilities,” he said.

The commissioner further explained that the meeting was in preparation for the 2020 budget and the presentation of 2020-2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

According to him, the budget will assume a bottom up approach where government executes what the people really need and not what the government thinks they need.

“This interaction will enable government capture areas of top priority of the people in the zone and also help foster a better relationship.

“It will also create awareness of what the government is doing, government’s policies, programmes and achievements, and for people to take ownership of the process,” Igbasan said.

According to him, the 2020 budget will focus on projects that would further impact positively and transform the lives of the citizens, particularly youths and women, through agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium scale enterprises among others.

Igbasan also said government was taking holistic approach in collaboration with the Federal Government to solve the problem of sea incursion and ecological challenges facing the areas.

He explained that the present administration was taking all necessary steps to restore power to the areas which had been in total darkness for many years.

The commissioner further enjoined the representatives of the four local government areas to come up with their priorities and contributions to craft an all-inclusive budget that would further develop their areas and improve the living standard of the people.

Earlier, Mr Bunmi Alade, Permanent Secretary, Economic Planning and Budget, said the forum was meant to enhance transparency and accountability in the budget preparation process of the state.

Also, Mr Stephen Aworere, Director of Budget in the ministry, said the rationale behind the adoption of MTEF was to achieve accurate estimation of resources available to the state within the medium term planning horizon.

Aworere emphasised the need for an increase in Internally Generated Revenue in order to meet the critical needs of the people.

Similarly, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, lauded the governor for his laudable projects in the riverside areas since inception.