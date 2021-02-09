The rejection is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, in Akure.

”The NCDC report created an impression that the state was now the most severely affected state in the country. This is far from the truth.

”The true picture is that the figure recently declared for the state is a cumulative of arrears for several days due to delay in getting results from the testing laboratories,

”The current situation report with regards to COVID-19 in the state includes 18,443 as total number of samples collected since inception, 2,491 confirmed cases, 2,395 recovery cases.

“The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is 54; case of fatality rate goes to 2.2 per cent and current test positivity rate is 20 per cent.

“Though the government is concerned about the rate of infection in the state, the data indicates that the state is clearly not the most affected in the country” he said.

The commissioner said that the government would continue to do everything possible to bring down the rate of infection to the barest minimum.

He urged the people to ensure compliance with all laid-down COVID-19 safety protocols.