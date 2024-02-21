ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two-day holiday is for people of the state to honour the late former governor.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Tuesday in Akure. Adeniran said the two-day holiday will allow the people of the state to honour the late former governor with several programmes billed for both days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu died in Germany on December 27, 2023, and would be buried on Friday in Owo, his hometown, according to the programme released by the family.

“The two work-free days will allow the people of the state to participate in the burial activities of the former governor,” the statement said.

