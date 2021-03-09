Dr Adedoyin Odebowale, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, made this known while addressing Government House correspondents in Akure.

The state government had earlier suspended the activities of NURTW and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) for two weeks over power tussle among the union leaders.

The governor’s aide said all NURTW members had been ordered to vacate all motor parks across the state immediately.

“The government hinged its decision on unruly and uncultured behaviour of the union leaders which resulted in violent attacks on members and other innocent people of the state.

“The government will not continue to fold its arms and allow innocent citizens to suffer in the hands of NURTW members who have resorted to violent attacks in recent times.

“This morning, there was pandemonium in major motor parks as NURTW officials engaged themselves in violent attacks, brandishing dangerous weapons such as guns and cutlasses.

“This indefinite suspension does not affect RTEAN, whose members have comported themselves in a peaceful manner,” he said.