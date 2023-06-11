The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gbayisemore also urged the state government to support boat workers to develop a robust water transportation system.

boat-mishap (Vanguard)
boat-mishap (Vanguard)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure by the National President of OSAFAN, Orioye Gbayisemore.

He said it was important following the death of five traders, in an accident that involved six persons who went to buy seafoods in a local market on June 7.

He added that their boat capsised and five of them died instantly while only one person was rescued alive for using a life jacket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbayisemore who said he was worried about the development, advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce water commuters’ mandatory use of life jackets, to enhance safety and increase the chances of survival during unforeseen emergencies.

“The presence of a life jacket saved the life of the sole survivor in this tragic incident, highlighting its critical importance in ensuring the safety of individuals engaging in maritime activities.

“The lone survivor in the Ugbo Nla boat mishap had the foresight to wear a life jacket before setting out on the ill-fated trip. The life jacket was vital to his survival, keeping him buoyant until rescue came.

“This serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce the use of life jackets for all individuals commuting on water,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbayisemore also urged the government to prioritise the dredging and clearing of waterways to facilitate safe and unobstructed passage for passengers.

“It is crucial to recognise that well-maintained waterways enhance the ease of transportation and significantly reduce the risk of accidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who rely on water transport.

“Additionally, the government needs to recognise the significance of investing in water transportation. This mode of transportation can contribute to economic growth in the region.

“The government can promote safe and efficient travel for its citizens by encouraging and supporting investment in water transportation infrastructure,” he said.

Gbayisemore also urged the state government to support boat workers to develop a robust water transportation system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training, resources, and necessary support to boat workers will enhance their skills, ensure adherence to safety protocols and foster a culture of professionalism within the industry.

”By so doing, the government can prevent future tragedies and create a safer environment for all water commuters,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

NDLEA intercepts UK-bound skunk in native black soap, tramadol pills in women hair

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

Ondo fishermen call on govt to enforce life jackets as 5 die in boat mishaps

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

We are fully opposed to same sex marriage, says Nigeria’s Anglican Church

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Police burst robbery syndicate in Jigawa

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Emefiele’s suspension expected, overdue – Financial Expert

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

Fuel Subsidy: Kwara Gov approves bus palliatives for students, workers

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

NDLEA uncovers meth lab, recover packs of illicit drug

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

June 12: Nigeria should be crisis-free, Clark pleads

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors