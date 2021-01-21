Farmers, forest guards and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo state have expressed their support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s order to eject herdsmen from the state’s forest reserves.

The group on Thursday, January 21, 2021, staged a protest against the incessant abduction of their members allegedly by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The protesters said Akeredolu’s order was made in the interest of the security of lives and properties of the people of the state, adding that if the current state of insecurity was not checked, it might lead to chaos and famine in the state.

Recall that in a bid to address the root cause of kidnapping in Ondo, Governor Akeredolu issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen grazing on the state’s forest reserves to vacate the forests.

The governor said the forests have been turned into a place for criminals to carry out their criminal activities.

Akeredolu said, “All Forest Reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January 2021.

“Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night.

“Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited.

“Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed.

“Our resolution to guarantee the safety of lives and property within the state shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

“In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.”

Days after issuing the directive, the Ondo State Government reiterated its stand on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, that no herdsman would be allowed to operate in the state’s forest reserves without permission.