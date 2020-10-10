A boat conveying officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and electoral staff to the riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has capsized.

According to ThePunch, there were no casualties in the incident as the men of the Nigeria Navy rescued all the victims and the election materials.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro while confirming the incident described it as a minor accident.

Ikoro said, “It happened but it was a minor mishap because there was no casualty, and nothing happened to the election materials, everything is intact.”

The governorship election has been touted to be a three- horse race as political analysts believe one of the three main contestants will emerge the winner of the poll.

The three main contestants are; the incumbent governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.