This is contained in a communique made available to newsmen by the Secretary of the association, Dr Tunde Olasakinju, on Tuesday in Akure after its congress which deliberated on immediate concerns of its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had given the state government a 14-day ultimatum which elapsed on June 17, and was extended by extra five days.

Olasakinju said that the association also had written several letters and communique in the past months to the government over issues affecting its members with no response from the government.

“The State Government has deliberately failed to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile suspended minimum wage and consequential adjustments already enjoyed by the non-medical staff since January 2020.

“To our dismay and utter disappointment, as high as 2.5 per cent of our members’ meagre consolidated basic salaries were deducted in May.

“That the Special COVID-19 hazard and risk allowance approved for our members that should have commenced from May which was to serve as a morale booster to our members working assiduously to fight against the spread of the deadly virus, has not been paid.

“And that our highly spirited and dedicated members have not been captured in the implementation of the previously negotiated and Federal Government – approved skipping for doctors,” the communique stated.

The communique also stated that due to inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to most of its members, and with six of them infected with COVID-19, one week exemption would be given to its members treating Coronavirus patients.

Olasakinju said that the association would give a grace of 48 hours within which government could still meet its demands before its members would withdrawal their services in the state.