Ondo doctors suspend strike after Assembly’s intervention.

NMA State Chairman, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe thanked the lawmakers and other stakeholders for their intervention, but called for the prompt payment of their outstanding salaries, to act as stimulant to members who have been out of work for sometime.

Adegbehingbe urged government not to intimidate any member for participating in the strike, through any form of victimisation.

Other affiliate members who spoke at the parley urged government to look into the payment of the stipulated welfare packages to the doctors as a way of curbing the massive drift of professional medical personnel.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Abiodun Faleye, and other lawmakers, pledged to reach out to necessary stakeholders with a view to ironing out grey areas and stemming incessant industrial disputes in the state’s health sector.