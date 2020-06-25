Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor has cried out over the withdrawal of his police escort days after defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ajayi, in a statement by Babatope Okeowo, his Chief Press Secretary on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, accused the state commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami of stripping him of his security aides.

This is coming days after the commissioner of police and his team prevented Ajayi from moving out of the state government house in Akure.

In the statement, Okeowo said the withdrawal of the escort will make Ajayi vulnerable to attack.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi to hold Salami responsible should anything happen to the deputy governor.

The statement reads, “The Ondo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Agboola Ajayi wishes to raise alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami putting his life, family and staff in danger,” the statement read.

“This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the Deputy Governor hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him vulnerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State. Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”