Ondo State Government has declared Friday, July 3, a work-free day to honour Wahab Adegbenro, the state’s commissioner of health, who died on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

In a bid to honour the late commissioner, the government also directed that all flags in the state must fly at half-mast for seven days beginning from Thursday, July 2.

Adegbenro reportedly died of suspected coronavirus-related complications at the state’s infectious disease hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

In a statement on Thursday, the state’s commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo said the late commissioner was in the forefront of the battles against coronavirus in Ondo State.

The statement reads, “Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time health commissioner in the state, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

“Dr Adegbenro was in the forefront of the state’s battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.

“This is one death too heavy to bear. The excruciating pains the timing has unsparingly, wrought on us in Ondo State are no less potent. To say the least, Dr Adegbenro was our General and died healing others. Having served humanity with the attendant kindness, he played his part honourably.”

“The least we can do for this Medical Hero is to plant a seed of honour for him.”